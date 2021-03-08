Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Burlington Stores in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.63.

Shares of BURL opened at $279.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.04. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $296.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

