(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Given New GBX 200 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) had its target price increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. (BTA.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 158.57 ($2.07).

