Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.70

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.70 and last traded at $97.50, with a volume of 4482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on BC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.81 and its 200-day moving average is $74.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,654,000 after buying an additional 143,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,648,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after buying an additional 65,308 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,080,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,356,000 after buying an additional 150,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

