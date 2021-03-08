BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 397,200 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the January 28th total of 280,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 10.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

DOOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $73.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.63. BRP has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $78.16.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

