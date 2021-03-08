Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,020.00

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and last traded at GBX 1,950 ($25.48), with a volume of 2094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,920 ($25.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,883.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,720.27. The company has a market cap of £314.63 million and a P/E ratio of 45.24.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) Company Profile (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

