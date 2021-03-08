Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Gap, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Gap in a research note issued on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Gap’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

GPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.42.

The Gap stock opened at $27.31 on Monday. The Gap has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $28.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Gap by 26.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Gap by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 182.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,584 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gap during the fourth quarter worth $2,612,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in The Gap by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 607,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,341,000 after buying an additional 25,665 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $83,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,296 shares of company stock valued at $590,756. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

