Brokerages Set Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Price Target at $102.53

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.53.

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,913,420 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,631,000 after buying an additional 113,724 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,174 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 119,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at about $1,062,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $128.17. 1,200,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.07 and a 200 day moving average of $106.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

