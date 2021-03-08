Brokerages Set Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT at $102.26

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.26.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after buying an additional 1,656,946 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after buying an additional 1,628,046 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after buying an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,755. The stock has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $110.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

