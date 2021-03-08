Brokerages Set RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) PT at $84.21

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

RP traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $86.92. 1,681,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,780. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. RealPage has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 160.97 and a beta of 1.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.66 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RP. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in RealPage by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 437.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 109.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 52,910 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

