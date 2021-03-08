Brokerages Set Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) PT at $9.10

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.13.
EXTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ EXTR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,301,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,086. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $11.12.
In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $297,577.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,645 in the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.
Extreme Networks Company Profile
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
