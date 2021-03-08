Brokerages Set Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) PT at $9.10

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.13.

EXTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,301,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,086. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $11.12.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $297,577.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,645 in the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.