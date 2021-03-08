Brokerages Set Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT at $65.88

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $70.96. 91,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,586. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.34. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $79.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

