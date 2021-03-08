Brokerages Set AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Target Price at $33.00

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $1,159,245.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $102,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,918. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,862,000 after buying an additional 140,063 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,037,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,023,000 after buying an additional 76,863 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after buying an additional 173,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,120,000 after buying an additional 119,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

AIR stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 1.84. AAR has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $43.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.62.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.42 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. AAR’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AAR will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

