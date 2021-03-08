Brokerages Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Post $1.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. SS&C Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $65.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

