Brokerages Expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Post Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.96). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted earnings of ($6.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRGB. Loop Capital upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $563.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $36.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,737,000 after buying an additional 244,317 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6,120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 177,500 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,060,000. Finally, THB Asset Management bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $2,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

