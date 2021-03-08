Brokerages Expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Monroe Capital reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRCC. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.44 million, a PE ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

