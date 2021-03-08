Brokerages Expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to Post $0.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.34. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,437,000 after acquiring an additional 36,122 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,464,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $194,216,000 after purchasing an additional 143,739 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,401 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 945,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,127,000 after purchasing an additional 37,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.04. 241,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

