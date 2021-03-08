Brokerages Expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to Post $1.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Lincoln Electric posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,862,000 after acquiring an additional 727,921 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $83,998,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1,065.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 655,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,313,000 after purchasing an additional 599,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,602,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 218.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,788,000 after buying an additional 370,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $119.68 on Monday. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $125.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

