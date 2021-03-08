Brokerages Expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will report $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Lennox International posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 123.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year earnings of $11.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $13.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lennox International.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays cut Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.07.

Lennox International stock opened at $283.08 on Friday. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $163.40 and a 1-year high of $319.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.91.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $1,318,105.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,022,446.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total value of $104,529.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,967 shares of company stock worth $2,524,549. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Lennox International by 142.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lennox International by 57.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.