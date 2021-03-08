Brokerages Expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. Broadridge Financial Solutions also reported earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Shares of BR stock opened at $142.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,425 shares of company stock worth $7,415,568. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

