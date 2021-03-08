Brokerages Expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.41. Alpine Income Property Trust posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

