Brokerages Anticipate Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Will Post Earnings of $3.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will report $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.57. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings per share of $2.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $9.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $10.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

RS traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.13. 1,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,437. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $142.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

