Brokerages Anticipate Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.31 Million

Equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) will report $283.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $283.61 million. Adtalem Global Education reported sales of $271.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $283.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATGE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,022,284.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth $23,778,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,261,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 41,290 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 88,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,486 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,960,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATGE opened at $38.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

