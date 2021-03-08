Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,706,000 after purchasing an additional 994,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,413,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 97.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,864,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,873 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,159,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 206,392 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 803,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 663,784 shares during the period.

NYSE BDN opened at $12.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on BDN shares. Evercore ISI raised Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

In related news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

