Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 643,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,075 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of BDN stock opened at $12.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

In related news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.