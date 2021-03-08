Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.59

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 2008870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

In other news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000.

About Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

