Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 625 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Axos Financial by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

NYSE AX opened at $47.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $49.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AX. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,227.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.