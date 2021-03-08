Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,211 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $76,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $21.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 36.55%.

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $57,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,597 shares of company stock worth $3,031,776. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASB shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

