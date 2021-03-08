Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,465 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 244.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in M/I Homes by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes stock opened at $52.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $57.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 18,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $943,645.32. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $168,974.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,753. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.