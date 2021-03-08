Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.02 Million Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,713 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 41,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Jabil by 2.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Jabil by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

JBL opened at $43.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.87. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $46.18.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $300,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,328,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,764,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,152 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,697. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.