Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of United Bankshares worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $39.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $1,864,290.12. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 973 shares of company stock valued at $29,998. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

