Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 342,198 Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 342,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Tronox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tronox by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,912,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 573.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 537,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 457,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

NYSE TROX opened at $18.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.65. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $21.36.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.29 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. Research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

