Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 314,810 Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 154.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,810 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.87% of GeoPark worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 97.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 32,881 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in GeoPark by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,940 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in GeoPark in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 14.6% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 217,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 27,678 shares during the period. 39.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GPRK opened at $17.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90. GeoPark Limited has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

