Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) PT Raised to $6.50

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $6.77 on Thursday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $248.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,414,071.72. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 230,610 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 321,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 111.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 74,935 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

