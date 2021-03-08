Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.83.

BHR opened at $6.77 on Thursday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.05.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,071.72. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

