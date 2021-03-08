Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BOX in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BOX has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on BOX in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $18.56 on Monday. BOX has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,609,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 188,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at $51,289,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

