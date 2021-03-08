Boston Private Wealth LLC Takes $309,000 Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSE AIZ opened at $131.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

