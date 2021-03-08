Boston Private Wealth LLC Takes $263,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,168 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $122.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.08. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $125.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other news, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $2,113,213.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,192,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,344 shares of company stock worth $19,300,010. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

