Boston Private Wealth LLC Makes New $325,000 Investment in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,105 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLEX. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

FLEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $16.83 on Monday. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $110,617.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $977,915.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,544. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.