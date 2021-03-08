Boston Private Wealth LLC Invests $258,000 in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $943,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 297,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 106,843 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,706 shares during the last quarter. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $27.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.324 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,300.00%.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

