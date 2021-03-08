Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,556,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,282,000 after buying an additional 184,725 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,791,000 after buying an additional 290,287 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,360,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 3,684,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,582,000 after buying an additional 202,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,779,000 after buying an additional 2,680,010 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

Shares of ON opened at $38.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $42.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 79.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

