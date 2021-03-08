Boston Partners Sells 244,233 Shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 244,233 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in StealthGas were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GASS opened at $2.70 on Monday. StealthGas Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.71.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). StealthGas had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 3.08%. Research analysts anticipate that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

GASS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of StealthGas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

