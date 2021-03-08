Boston Partners Invests $717,000 in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Boston Partners bought a new position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.11% of Manchester United at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 1.3% in the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 163,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 37.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 32.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Shares of MANU opened at $19.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62. Manchester United plc has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $770.99 million, a PE ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MANU shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

Manchester United Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU).

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.