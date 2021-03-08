Bonterra Energy (BNEFF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS:BNEFF opened at $2.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.42. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on BNEFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from $1.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Bonterra Energy from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC upped their target price on Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.36.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.