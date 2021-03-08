Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $30.03 on Monday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $35.88.

In other Bolt Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edgar Engleman purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 552,700 shares of company stock worth $11,054,000 over the last ninety days.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.