Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.
Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $30.03 on Monday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $35.88.
Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.
