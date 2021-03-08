BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Truist

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Shares of BOKF traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,379. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.31. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $94.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,603,000 after acquiring an additional 271,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,349,000 after acquiring an additional 87,895 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,258,000 after acquiring an additional 58,325 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,368,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,720,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,941,000 after buying an additional 63,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

