Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Receives Hold Rating from Craig Hallum

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Craig Hallum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities downgraded Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

WIFI stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $629.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. Research analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,057,000 after buying an additional 103,931 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after buying an additional 423,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,011,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after buying an additional 35,279 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 127,641 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

