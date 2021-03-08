Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Achieves Market Cap of $353,814.50

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $353,814.50 and approximately $1,944.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00058885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.08 or 0.00801665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00026204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00060999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00029299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00041945 BTC.

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CRYPTO:BCPT) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

