Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cantel Medical by 14.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

NYSE:CMD opened at $75.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 89.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Cantel Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.10.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $297.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Research analysts forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.