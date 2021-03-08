Blair William & Co. IL Takes $219,000 Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $32.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.80. TriMas Co. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $36.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $188.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.97 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriMas news, insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 20,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $659,406.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Swart sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $107,442.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,445 shares of company stock worth $2,999,403 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

