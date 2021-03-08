Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,004 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank cut LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.86.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $42.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

